This paper attempts to identify the standards to which EU candidate countries are expected to conform in order to align their public administrations with those of EU Member States. Originating from SIGMA’s work on public administration reform in central and eastern European countries, in particular civil service development and administrative control, the paper describes an important part of the basis of the SIGMA methodology for assessing candidate countries’ public administration capacities.
European Principles for Public Administration
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Abstract
