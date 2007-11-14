Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Engineered Barrier Systems (EBS) in the Safety Case

Design Confirmation and Demonstration - Workshop Proceedings, Tokyo, Japan, 12-15 September 2006
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264040885-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2007), Engineered Barrier Systems (EBS) in the Safety Case: Design Confirmation and Demonstration - Workshop Proceedings, Tokyo, Japan, 12-15 September 2006, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264040885-en.
Go to top