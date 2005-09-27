Engineered Barrier Systems (EBS) in the Context of the Entire Safety Case

The Integration Group for the Safety Case (IGSC) of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) is co-sponsoring a project with the European Commission to develop a greater understanding of how to achieve the necessary integration for successful design, construction, testing, modelling and performance assessment of engineered barrier systems (EBS). These proceedings include the main findings and presented papers from the second workshop of the EC-NEA EBS project, which covered inter alia research and development work on pre- and post-closure processes; thermal management; thermal, hydraulic, mechanical and chemical process models; and repository design. The workshop was hosted by the US Department of Energy in Las Vegas, USA, on 14-17 September 2004.