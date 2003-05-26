Skip to main content
Engineered Barrier Systems and the Safety of Deep Geological Repositories

State-of-the-art Report
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103450-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2003), Engineered Barrier Systems and the Safety of Deep Geological Repositories: State-of-the-art Report, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103450-en.
