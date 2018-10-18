Skip to main content
Energy Subsidy Reform in the Republic of Moldova

Energy Affordability, Fiscal and Environmental Impacts
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264292833-en
OECD
Green Finance and Investment
OECD (2018), Energy Subsidy Reform in the Republic of Moldova: Energy Affordability, Fiscal and Environmental Impacts, Green Finance and Investment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264292833-en.
