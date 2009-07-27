Energy Statistics of OECD Countries 2009

This volume contains data on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste. Complete data are available for 2006 and 2007 and supply estimates are available for the most recent year (i.e. 2008). Historical tables summarise data on production, trade and final consumption. The book also includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data.
