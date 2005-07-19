This volume contains data on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste. Historical tables summarise data on production, trade and final consumption. The book also includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data. In Energy Balances of OECD Countries 2002-2003, the sister volume of this publication, the data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent so that analyses can be made across different types of energy.
Energy Statistics of OECD Countries 2005
Report
Energy Statistics of OECD Countries
Abstract
