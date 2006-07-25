Energy Statistics of OECD Countries 2006

This volume contains, for the OECD countries and regional aggregations, data on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste. Consumption is broken down by industrial, transport, and other sectors. Historical tables from 1960 onwards summarise data on production, trade and final consumption. The book also includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data. Energy Balances of OECD Countries 2003-2004, the sister volume of this publication, provides the data as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent to enable analysis across types of energy.