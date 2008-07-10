Energy Statistics of OECD Countries 2008

This volume contains data on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste. Complete data are available for 2005 and 2006 and for the first time in this edition, supply estimates are available for the previous year (i.e. 2007). Historical tables summarise data on production, trade and final consumption. The book also includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data. In the 2008 edition of Energy Balances of OECD Countries, the sister volume of this publication, the data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent.