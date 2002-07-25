Energy Statistics of OECD Countries 2002

This volume contains data on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, combustible renewables and waste. Historical tables summarize data on production, trade and final consumption of hard coal, brown coal, oil, natural gas and electricity. The book includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data. In Energy Balances of OECD Countries 1999-2000, the sister volume of this publication, the data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent.