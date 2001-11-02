This volume contains data on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, combustible renewables and waste. Historical tables summarise data on production, trade and final consumption of hard coal, brown coal, oil, natural gas and electricity. The book includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data.
Energy Statistics of OECD Countries 2001
Report
Energy Statistics of OECD Countries
