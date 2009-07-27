This volume contains data on the supply and consumption of coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent. Complete data are available for 2006 and 2007 and supply estimates are available for the most recent year (i.e.2008). Historical tables summarise production, trade and final consumption data as well as key energy and economic indicators. The book also includes definitions of products and flows, explanatory notes on the individual country data and conversion factors from original units to energy units.
Energy Balances of OECD Countries 2009
Report
Energy Balances of OECD Countries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 July 2008
-
26 June 2007
-
25 July 2006
-
19 July 2005
-
27 July 2004
-
30 June 2003
-
25 July 2002
-
16 October 2001
Related publications
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023