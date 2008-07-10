Energy Balances of OECD Countries 2008

This volume contains data on the supply and consumption of coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent. Complete data are available for 2005 and 2006 and for the first time in this edition, supply estimates are available for the previous year (i.e. 2007). Historical tables summarise production, trade and final consumption data as well as key energy and economic indicators. The book also includes definitions of products and flows, explanatory notes on the individual country data and conversion factors from original units to energy units. More detailed data in original units are published in the 2008 edition of Energy Statistics of OECD Countries, the sister volume of this publication.