Energy Balances of OECD Countries 2006

This volume contains data on the supply and consumption of coal, oil gas, electricity, heat, renewables, and waste, all presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tons of oil equivalent in order to facilitate analysis across types of energy. Historical tables summarise production, trade, and final consumption data as well as key energy and economic indicators. The book also includes definitions of products and flows, explanatory notes on the individual country data and conversion factors from original units to tonnes of oil equivalent. More detailed data in original units are published in Energy Statistics of OECD Countries, 2003/2004, the sister volume of this publication.