Energy Balances of OECD Countries 2007

This volume contains data on the supply and consumption of coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent, to enable analysis across different types of energy. Detailed tables cover2004 and 2005 for all OECD countries and related regions. Historical tables covering selected years from 1960 onwards summarise production, trade and final consumption data as well as key energy and economic indicators. The book also includes definitions of products and flows, explanatory notes on the individual country data and conversion factors from original units to tonnes of oil equivalent. More detailed data in units related to each type of energy are published in Energy Statistics of OECD Countries 2004-2005, the sister volume of this publication.