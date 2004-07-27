This volume contains data on the supply and consumption of coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent. Historical tables summarise production, trade and final consumption data as well as key energy and economic indicators. The book also includes definitions of products and flows, explanatory notes on the individual country data and conversion factors from original units to tonnes of oil equivalent. More detailed data in original units are published in Energy Statistics of OECD Countries 2001-2002, the sister volume of this publication.
Energy Balances of OECD Countries 2004
Report
Energy Balances of OECD Countries
Abstract
