This volume contains data on the supply and consumption of coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, combustible renewables and waste in energy balances. The figures are expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent. Historical tables summarise key energy and economic indicators as well as production, trade and final consumption data. The book includes definitions of products and flows. There are explanatory notes on the individual country data and conversion factors from original units to tonnes of oil equivalent. Key indicators have been provided since 1960. More detailed data in original units are published in Energy Statistics of OECD Countries 1997-1998, the sister volume of this publication.
Energy Balances of OECD Countries 2000
Report
Energy Balances of OECD Countries
Abstract
