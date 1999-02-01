The Administrative Board of the Federal School Construction Programme (CAPFCE) has been in existence for 54 years, but it was only in 1977 that initial efforts were made to transfer responsibility for educational building to the administrations of the 32 states of Mexico. The CAPFCE is now a body that sets standards, exercises technical supervision and provides financial assistance.
Educational Building and Decentralisation in Mexico
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
