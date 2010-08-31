Skip to main content
Earnings of Men and Women Working in the Private Sector

Enriched Data for Pensions and Tax-Benefit Modeling
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7smt2r7d2-en
Anna Christina D'Addio, Herwig Immervoll
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
D'Addio, A. and H. Immervoll (2010), “Earnings of Men and Women Working in the Private Sector: Enriched Data for Pensions and Tax-Benefit Modeling”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 108, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7smt2r7d2-en.
