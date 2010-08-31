The OECD’s “Average-Wage” (AW) concept is commonly used as a benchmark for tax-benefit and pension modeling. The purpose of this paper is to examine whether it is possible to use richer sets of earnings data in order to customize these modeling exercises to the situation of different groups of workers, such as high or low-earning men or women. We first take stock of available sources of earnings distribution data and provide a careful assessment of measurement and definitional differences relative to the AW. In a second step, information on the shape of earnings distributions in OECD countries is used to derive synthetic distributions around the AW, distinguishing between the earnings of men and women. We argue that this pragmatic approach yields data that allow extending the scope of tax-benefit and pensions modelling. Moreover, it does so in a way that is consistent with past modeling exercises that relied on the AW. We highlight data quality issues and discuss the potential limitations of the imputed AW-consistent earnings distributions.
Earnings of Men and Women Working in the Private Sector
Enriched Data for Pensions and Tax-Benefit Modeling
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
Working paper22 November 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
Report28 September 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
9 May 2023
-
Working paper15 February 2023
-
6 December 2022
-
23 November 2022