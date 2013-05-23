Skip to main content
Drivers of Female Labour Force Participation in the OECD

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46cvrgnms6-en
Authors
Olivier Thévenon
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Thévenon, O. (2013), “Drivers of Female Labour Force Participation in the OECD”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 145, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46cvrgnms6-en.
