Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Does SEA Change Outcomes?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmnc5ln3r0-en
Authors
Mario R. Partidário
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Partidário, M. (2009), “Does SEA Change Outcomes?”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmnc5ln3r0-en.
Go to top