Digitalisation challenges and opportunities for subnational governments

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9582594a-en
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Teresa Ter-Minassian
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. and T. Ter-Minassian (2020), “Digitalisation challenges and opportunities for subnational governments”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9582594a-en.
