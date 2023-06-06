Skip to main content
Decarbonisation and intergovernmental fiscal relations

Policy challenges and reform options
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c434c385-en
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Teresa Ter-Minassian
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. and T. Ter-Minassian (2023), “Decarbonisation and intergovernmental fiscal relations: Policy challenges and reform options”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c434c385-en.
