Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The intergovernmental fiscal outlook and the implications of Russia’s war against Ukraine, high energy prices and inflation

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3623ab61-en
Authors
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “The intergovernmental fiscal outlook and the implications of Russia’s war against Ukraine, high energy prices and inflation”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3623ab61-en.
Go to top