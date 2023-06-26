Skip to main content
The multi-level fiscal governance of ecological transition

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2051f0f7-en
Authors
Sean Dougherty, Andoni Montes Nebreda
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

Dougherty, S. and A. Montes Nebreda (2023), “The multi-level fiscal governance of ecological transition”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2051f0f7-en.
