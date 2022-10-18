Skip to main content
The past and future of subnational fiscal rules

An analysis of fiscal rules over time
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/d2798c9e-en
Authors
Pietrangelo de Biase, Sean Dougherty
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
de Biase, P. and S. Dougherty (2022), “The past and future of subnational fiscal rules: An analysis of fiscal rules over time”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d2798c9e-en.
