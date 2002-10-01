Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Design Down Process

Designing a School in Iceland with Its Users
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/730618174512
Authors
Bruce Jilk
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Jilk, B. (2002), “Design Down Process: Designing a School in Iceland with Its Users”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2002/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/730618174512.
Go to top