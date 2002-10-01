This is an example of an architect working with future school users in Iceland to design their school. The architect has developed a process that he uses with students, staff and the local community to create a learning environment in which the design intends for freedom and creativity to be integrated into the students’ daily learning experiences. The school to be built, called Ingunnarskoli, aspires to be a place for learning that is based on the needs of children, their families and their community.
Design Down Process
Designing a School in Iceland with Its Users
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
