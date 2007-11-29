Acts of vandalism or violence and the defacing of facilities are increasing in public transport systems. This report provides an analysis of the social and psychological causes which is a prerequisite to formulate corrective measures. A comparison of what a number of systems have experienced focuses attention on the scale of the problems involved and different ways of resolving them. The recommendations that can be made differentiate between the responsibilities of the operators, national governments and the various local authorities.
Delinquency and Vandalism in Public Transport
Report of the Seventy-Seventh Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 8-9 October 1987
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
1 August 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024