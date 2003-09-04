The decommissioning of nuclear power plants is a topic of increasing interest to governments and the industry as many nuclear units approach retirement. This report, based upon data provided by 26 countries and analysed by government and industry experts, covers a variety of reactor types and sizes. The findings on decommissioning cost elements and driving factors in their variance will be of interest to analysts and policy makers in the nuclear energy field.
Decommissioning Nuclear Power Plants
Policies, Strategies and Costs
Report
Nuclear Development
Abstract
