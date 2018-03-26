Skip to main content
Decarbonising Maritime Transport

Pathways to zero-carbon shipping by 2035
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b1a7632c-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
ITF (2018), “Decarbonising Maritime Transport: Pathways to zero-carbon shipping by 2035”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b1a7632c-en.
