This report examines what would be needed to achieve zero CO2 emissions from international maritime transport by 2035. It assesses measures that can reduce shipping emissions effectively and describes possible decarbonisation pathways that use different combinations of these measures. In addition, it reviews under which conditions these measures could be implemented and presents concrete policy recommendations.
Decarbonising Maritime Transport
Pathways to zero-carbon shipping by 2035
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
