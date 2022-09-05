Skip to main content
Decarbonising Europe’s Trucks

How to Minimise Cost Uncertainty
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ab17c66b-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
ITF (2022), “Decarbonising Europe’s Trucks: How to Minimise Cost Uncertainty”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 107, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ab17c66b-en.
