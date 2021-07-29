Skip to main content
Decarbonising Air Transport

Acting Now for the Future
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e22ae2ae-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
ITF (2021), “Decarbonising Air Transport: Acting Now for the Future”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 94, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e22ae2ae-en.
