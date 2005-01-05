These workshop proceedings deal with the local partnership methodology employed in Belgium in order to develop an integrated proposal to the national government to construct and operate a disposal facility for low-level radioactive waste that is adapted to local conditions. The partnerships were formed among representatives of local organisations in affected communities and representatives of the Belgian national radioactive waste management agency. Insights are provided into a unique - and so far very successful - governance approach to dealing with interests, values and knowledge in managing risk.
Dealing with Interests, Values and Knowledge in Managing Risk
Workshop Proceedings, Brussels, Belgium 18-21 November 2003
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Abstract
