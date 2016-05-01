Building on our 2015 study Big Data and Transport: Understanding and Assessing Options, this report presents the findings of an extensive exploration of these two broad themes at a workshop on "21st Century Public Interest Data Sharing" in Paris in November 2015, which involved a wide range of experts and stakeholders brought together under the auspices of the International Transport Forum’s Corporate Partnership Board.
Data-Driven Transport Policy
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024