Members of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) have long recognised that sustainable development must reflect the needs of women and men. These Guidelines from 1998 aim to advance gender issues in their development co-operation programmes, furthering the contribution of the DAC Expert Group on Women in Development to bringing gender issues to the fore.
DAC Guidelines for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in Development Co-operation
Report
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
28 June 2024
-
-
-
-
9 May 2023
-
18 June 2021
-
31 May 2021
Related publications
-
-
26 June 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Report18 July 2023
-
-
-
5 September 2022
-
Report20 July 2022