The Austrian Institute for School and Sport Facilities (ÖISS) is responsible for current issues and problems related to the country's educational buildings. Four recent concerns of ÖISS's work are summarised here: schools as low energy buildings, electromagnetic fields and school buildings, chairs and tables for educational buildings, and school grounds - "learnscapes".
Current Concerns for Austrian School Facilities
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
