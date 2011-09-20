Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Cooking, Caring and Volunteering: Unpaid Work Around the World

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghrjm8s142-en
Authors
Veerle Miranda
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Miranda, V. (2011), “Cooking, Caring and Volunteering: Unpaid Work Around the World”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 116, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghrjm8s142-en.
Go to top