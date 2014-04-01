Skip to main content
Contemporary Airport Demand Forecasting

Choice Models and Air Transport Forecasting
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw2z4f7d35-en
Benedikt Mandel
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Mandel, B. (2014), “Contemporary Airport Demand Forecasting: Choice Models and Air Transport Forecasting”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2014/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw2z4f7d35-en.
