Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Container Ship Size and Port Relocation

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d790ae41-en
Authors
Olaf Merk
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Merk, O. (2018), “Container Ship Size and Port Relocation”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2018/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d790ae41-en.
Go to top