This paper analyses the impacts of ever-larger ships on location choices for new container ports and examines when relocation of a port makes sense. Most ports are located close to cities, but have difficulties expanding. A number of new container ports have been built further away from urban centres, and existing ports may at some point feel the pressure to relocate.
Container Ship Size and Port Relocation
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
