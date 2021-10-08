This report provides an overview of the current state of automation in container ports. It shows which terminal activities have been automated in different ports and which additional activities might be automated in the future. It assesses if automation projects have achieved their objectives and identifies policy issues related to container terminal automation.
Container Port Automation
Impacts and Implications
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024