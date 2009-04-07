Skip to main content
Considering Timescales in the Post-closure Safety of Geological Disposal of Radioactive Waste

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264060593-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2009), Considering Timescales in the Post-closure Safety of Geological Disposal of Radioactive Waste, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264060593-en.
