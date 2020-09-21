Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Congestion in Latin American Cities

Innovative Approaches for a Critical Issue
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/938de08e-en
Authors
Juan Pablo Bocarejo
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bocarejo, J. (2020), “Congestion in Latin American Cities: Innovative Approaches for a Critical Issue”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/938de08e-en.
Go to top