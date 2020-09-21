This paper surveys trends in private vehicle use in Latin American cities and related government policies. It discusses the Colombian government’s initiatives to adopt congestion charging in major cities, highlights the political constraints encountered, and discusses policy changes adopted in response. The paper presents modelling results for the impact of different congestion charging proposals and identifies the principal challenges for adopting them.
Congestion in Latin American Cities
Innovative Approaches for a Critical Issue
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
