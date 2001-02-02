Skip to main content
Confidence in Models of Radionuclide Transport for Site-specific Assessment

Workshop Proceedings, Carlsbad, New Mexico, United States, 14-17 June 1999
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264189393-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management

OECD/NEA (2001), Confidence in Models of Radionuclide Transport for Site-specific Assessment: Workshop Proceedings, Carlsbad, New Mexico, United States, 14-17 June 1999, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264189393-en.
