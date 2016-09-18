Skip to main content
Competitive Tendering in Local and Regional Public Transport in the Netherlands

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/3e474ed0-en
Authors
Didier van de Velde, Fons Savelberg
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
van de Velde, D. and F. Savelberg (2016), “Competitive Tendering in Local and Regional Public Transport in the Netherlands”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2016/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3e474ed0-en.
