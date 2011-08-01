Skip to main content
Competitive Neutrality and State-Owned Enterprises in Australia

Review of Practices and their Relevance for Other Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg54cxkmx36-en
Authors
Matthew Rennie, Fiona Lindsay
Tags
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rennie, M. and F. Lindsay (2011), “Competitive Neutrality and State-Owned Enterprises in Australia: Review of Practices and their Relevance for Other Countries”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg54cxkmx36-en.
