Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Communication on the Safety Case for a Deep Geological Repository

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274150-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

NEA (2017), Communication on the Safety Case for a Deep Geological Repository, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274150-en.
Go to top