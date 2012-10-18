The purpose of this paper is to discuss a few issues related to how best to communicate uncertainty about projections of future pension benefits to members of DC plans, and especially to present a pension risk simulator developed by the Chilean regulator (Superintendencia de Pensiones, SP) that addresses directly how to convey that uncertainty and aims at eliciting a pro-active response from individuals in terms of contributing more and for longer.
Communicating Pension Risk to DC Plan Members
The Chilean Case of a Pension Risk Simulator
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Working paper31 July 2023
-
13 August 2020
-
6 August 2020
-
21 July 2020
-
Working paper30 March 2020
-
25 September 2017
-
Working paper15 March 2017
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024