Colombian SOEs: A Review Against the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-owned Enterprises

This report evaluates the corporate governance practices of Colombian SOEs against the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). The assessment was prepared based on information provided by the Colombian authorities, an analysis of the available literature and interviews with authorities, consultants, academics, and company as well as stakeholder representatives. Following a brief introduction, Part A of the report provides information about the context in which Colombian SOEs operate, including the main aspects of the regulatory framework and its key actors. Part B refers successively to the different chapters of the Guidelines, evaluating Colombian norms and practices in their light. The final section sets out the report’s conclusions and recommendations. Complementary information can be found in the five annexes. The review was prepared at the request of the Colombian authorities and approved by the OECD Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices.