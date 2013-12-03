Skip to main content
Colombian SOEs: A Review Against the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-owned Enterprises

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1ts5s4f6-en
Authors
Héctor Lehuedé
Tags
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lehuedé, H. (2013), “Colombian SOEs: A Review Against the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-owned Enterprises”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1ts5s4f6-en.
