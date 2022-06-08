Climate change and low-carbon transition policies in state-owned enterprises

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) are significant actors across sectors that account for substantial sources of global greenhouse gas emissions, such as energy, transportation and infrastructure. To counter this, increasing numbers of state owners are incorporating environmental and climate-related goals in their SOE portfolios. These efforts go hand-in-hand with broader international commitments and an increasing awareness that governments as enterprise owners should “lead by example”. Using data collected from 32 jurisdictions, this report describes national approaches towards promoting climate change and low-carbon transition policies in SOEs based on the OECD Guidelines for Corporate Governance of SOEs.