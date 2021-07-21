This report evaluates policies for transitioning to clean vehicles and clean energy for road transport. The review includes measures that can help to scale up the transition quickly and instruments to manage it. It analyses technologies for clean passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks, and identifies solutions that deliver the greatest benefits. It reviews the policies for the promotion of clean vehicles currently in place and assesses the response of private sector stakeholders. The study specifically takes account of increasing digital connectivity and automation.
Cleaner Vehicles
Achieving a Resilient Technology Transition
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
